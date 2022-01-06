Obituary: Lawrence “Wubby” Mathew Lee Brasda

Wubby went home to be with Jesus and the angels unexpectedly on January 3, 2022. Lawrence “Wubby” Mathew Lee Brasda was born on November 7, 2013, in Great Falls, MT. His biological parents were Lawrence Brasda and Christina Temple. Wubby came to live with Samatha Brasda when he was three years old. Sammy has since raised Wubby and his three siblings, legally adopting them as her own.

Wubby had many interests and hobbies, but out of them all he loved playing with his siblings and cousins, fishing, riding bikes, and camping with his family the best. He always looked forward to the large annual family camping trip in the Little Belt Mountains in Utica, MT. His favorite color was blue, and his favorite animal was land and aquatic turtles.

Wubby was a very bright student, he enjoyed his school and classes, most notably art. Wubby is dearly missed by his family, and also his close friends, schoolmates, teachers, and school staff at Whittier Elementary, in Great Falls, MT.

