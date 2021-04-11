Obituary: Lee A. Dickinson

Lee A. Dickinson, 85, was born in Kennewick Washington where he spent many of his early years. He passed peacefully on April 7, 2021 at his family home. He joined the Navy and served four years then returned to the Tri Cities area where he married and was the proud father of two daughters. He is survived by his one daughter, Shelley and her husband, Rob Colley.

He took such pleasure in his flying talents working as an instructor to student pilots as well as a crop duster. He went to work for Van Waters and Rogers, a chemical company based in Seattle for several years as a salesman and later was transferred to Anchorage, Alaska as a warehouse manager. It was there that he met his second wife, Nancy. They were married for 35 years, many of which were spent in Anchorage. He shared his life with her children who also survive him.