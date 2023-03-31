Obituary: Lee Alan Haman

Lee Alan Haman passed away on March 28, 2023. He was born on July 6, 1961, to Michel and Martha (Marty) Haman, in New Rockford, ND. Shortly after his birth, they moved to Great Falls, MT.

In August of 1978, Lee enlisted in the Army and was honorably discharged in August of 1982. After the Army, Lee worked as a contractor with his dad, worked for the Salvation Army, and cooked for a couple of different establishments. He liked to counter cross-stitch, latch hook, do word puzzles, cook, cards, go bowling, play darts, travel, old cars – both driving them and touring them, motorcycling, camping, and snowmobiling.

While playing cards one time, Lee was introduced to Susan. They were in November of 2014 and had eight good years together. While married, they got to enjoy a big, loving family.

For many years, Lee donated a lot of his time to the Moose Lodge and even earned the highest degree a male member can receive, the Pilgrim Degree. For many years, he received the Moose of the Year award. He was one of the top recruiters for the Great Falls Lodge. Lee was also a member of the Elks Lodge and Eagles Lodge.

Lee had an unhealthy heart, and in 2006, he had the privilege of receiving a heart transplant.

Lee is survived by his wife, Susan; sister, Belinda Wolfe; mother, Marty Kruse; step-mother, Gloria Pankratz; nephew, Steven Shanholtz of Great Falls; niece, Amber Gillespe of Maine; and numerous family members on both sides. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

