Obituary: Lee Allan Loch

Lee Allan Loch, 65, of Great Falls, went home to be with his Savior on December 26, 2021. He was the youngest son born to Genevieve and Gerold Loch and was raised on the family farm east of Dutton, MT. Lee attended grade school in Dutton and graduated from Conrad High School in 1977. As a child, Lee incurred both physical and mental handicaps, but it never hindered him from living life to its fullest. After graduation, Lee continued to live in Conrad on his own working for the Conrad Activity Center. Through his years of living there, he knew the town well and the town all knew him.

Around the age of 45 he decided to make a change in his life and move to Great Falls where he worked for Easter Seals and then Intrepid assisting in the care of others. He enjoyed traveling and took many trips to Bozeman and Seattle to see friends. Lee was always easy to talk to. With a quick smile he could start a conversation with anyone he met. He had a contagious laugh that was all his own and a sound his family enjoyed hearing. He loved family gatherings, especially the holidays and his birthday. He had a memory for details and people’s names that was remarkable.

For the last 11 years, Lee resided at the Eagles Manor in Great Falls where many of the residents had become like a second family to him. You could always find him sitting in the lobby visiting with someone.

A memorial service will be held at Eagle’s Lodge on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.