Obituary: Leland "Lee" Carl Blomberg

Leland “Lee” Carl Blomberg, aged 68, passed away on November 19, 2023. He was born June 8, 1955, in Great Falls, Montana to Clifford Carl Blomberg and Helen Jane (Nottingham) Blomberg.

Leland graduated from Great Falls High School in 1974. He worked in the construction industry as a laborer and carpenter. He married Theresa (Teri) Jo Williams on July 18, 1983. They had one daughter, Brittni Leigh Blomberg born in 1991.

Lee loved stock car racing, RC car racing, camping and fishing.

Leland is survived by his daughter, Brittni; sister, Carolyn McKay (Dana Obrecht); and nieces, Stephanie, Megan, Ashley, Katie, Theresa, Monica, and Kelly.

