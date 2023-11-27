Watch Now
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Leland "Lee" Carl Blomberg

June 8, 1955 - November 19, 2023
Leland "Lee" Carl Blomberg June 8, 1955 - November 19, 2023
Family Photo
<b>Leland "Lee" Carl Blomberg</b><br/><b>June 8, 1955&nbsp;-&nbsp;November 19, 2023</b>
Leland "Lee" Carl Blomberg June 8, 1955 - November 19, 2023
Posted at 3:12 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 17:12:31-05

Leland “Lee” Carl Blomberg, aged 68, passed away on November 19, 2023. He was born June 8, 1955, in Great Falls, Montana to Clifford Carl Blomberg and Helen Jane (Nottingham) Blomberg.

Leland graduated from Great Falls High School in 1974. He worked in the construction industry as a laborer and carpenter. He married Theresa (Teri) Jo Williams on July 18, 1983. They had one daughter, Brittni Leigh Blomberg born in 1991.

Lee loved stock car racing, RC car racing, camping and fishing.

Leland is survived by his daughter, Brittni; sister, Carolyn McKay (Dana Obrecht); and nieces, Stephanie, Megan, Ashley, Katie, Theresa, Monica, and Kelly.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

TRENDING:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App