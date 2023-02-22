Obituary: Lena Louise Welling

Lena Louise Welling passed away on February 16, 2023, peacefully at Peace Hospice House. She was born on July 23, 1931, to Anna and William Stahl in Midland, South Dakota.

She married Bill Welling, they later divorced. They had 4 children, Bill Welling of Great Falls, Dave (Kathy)Welling of Ulm, Debbi (Greg) Wennerberg of Great Falls; 4 grandchildren, Kari Hitzroth of Washington, Shannon Rohan of Oregon, Katie Riggin of Ulm, and Colton Wennerberg of Great Falls; 8 great-grandchildren, Vanessa, Jordan, Dylan, Kyla, Shaylee, Kymber, Corbin, and Mayzie; and 2 great-great-grandchildren, Henry and Nora.

Lena started work at Deaconess Hospital in 1967 for about 20 years, and then at the nursing home for another 10 before retiring. One of Lena’s favorite things to do was bake a dessert for the nurses and aides on whatever floor she was working on at the Hospital. She was known for always bringing something delicious to eat.

