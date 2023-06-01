Obituary: Lena Trebas

Lena Trebas, 99, passed away at home on May 15, 2023. Lena was born in Plashiva, Poland on April 6, 1924 to Moisey and Stephanie (Kukol) Zalowsky. In her childhood, Lena’s family migrated to their homestead north of Edmonton, Alberta. Here, she attended local schools and graduated in Hylo, Alberta. During WWII, Lena, was a Rosie the Riveter, assisting in the war effort.

As a young adult, Lena met Fred who was from Montana; after marrying, she made the move to northern Montana. Not only was Lena a wonderful homemaker, but she also spent time employed at a pencil factory, as well as at a bakery in Browning, MT. While in here, she earned a two year degree from Blackfeet Community College in social work.

Lena was a woman of many skills and enjoyed playing the accordion, bowling, and baking; she made the best homemade cinnamon rolls and huckleberry pies! She liked to dance around the kitchen to the Oak Ridge Boys as she prepared dinner or baking for her family. In her free time, she enjoyed doing word searches and reading the Bible. After moving to Great Falls, Lena enjoyed her years with the foster grandparent program with the Great Falls Public Schools.

She is survived by sons Glen, Garth, Dwayne, and Rick (Angela) Trebas; daughter Josephine Wagner; grandchildren Veronica (Ben) Lefever, Tahnee Armstrong, Stephanie Lahr, Steven (Katie) Wagner, Jeremy (Hannah) Trebas, Marisa Trebas, and Kassidy and Kaitlyn Geehan; as well as 12 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

