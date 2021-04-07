Obituary: Lenora Mae Paulson

Lenora Mae Paulson, 87, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Great Falls, MT. She was born May 25, 1933, in Malta, Montana to Selmer Ramberg and Hannah Sundeen Ramberg. She attended schools in Wagner and Dodson, MT and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1951. Lenora married Robert Palmer in 1953 and had three children. Robert passed away in 1960. Lenora met and married Dennis Paulson in 1963 and they were married for 48 years. She worked retail, childcare, and retired in 1994 as a secretary in the Dean’s office at Great Falls High School. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. She especially enjoyed serving on the altar guild and volunteering at the FISH food pantry.

She enjoyed ceramics, reading, listening to music, gardening, decorating, and bird watching. In earlier years, she often played cards with her friends and participated in a bowling league. Lenora had a great sense of humor and a quick wit. She was always eager to hear detailed stories of her family’s escapades. We will remember her as a generous, loving, and understanding person that enjoyed nothing more than having her family and friends together. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website .