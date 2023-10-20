Obituary: Lenore Mae (Tramellie) Davis

Longtime Great Falls resident, Lenore (Tramelli) Davis, 88, passed away peacefully at Beehive Homes in Missoula, MT on Friday, October 13, 2023. Lenore Mae Tramelli was born June 24, 1935, to Assunta (Grasseschi) Tramelli and Angelo Tramelli in Black Eagle, MT. Lenore's parents immigrated to Black Eagle, MT from Italy at a young age and she grew up in the same neighborhood near her many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Lenore graduated from Great Falls High School in 1953. After graduating, Lenore entered the Nurses Training Program through Columbus Hospital, where she was working/training at Warm Springs State Hospital until graduating as a Registered Nurse. During this time, she met Wayne F. Davis, who was stationed at Malmstrom AFB, on a blind date that she reluctantly agreed to go on.

A year later, on Feb. 4, 1956, they were married in Blessed Sacrament Church in Black Eagle and enjoyed 67 years together until Wayne's recent passing in April of this year. Lenore and Wayne lived and raised their family in Riverview, living in the same home for 64 years. Lenore worked as an RN and Surgical Nurse at Biven's Eye Clinic; Great Falls Neurosurgeons for Drs. Johnson, Forbeck, Finny, and Serine for many years, and retired from the American Red Cross in 1997.

She was active and always on the go, rarely taking time to sit and relax. Even while working full-time as a Nurse, at a time when many mothers did not work outside of the home; she cooked and had dinner on the table every evening, ran the household, and still managed to be a Bluebird and Campfire Girl Leader, and a member of the PTA and CMR Booster Club.

In retirement, Lenore did not slow down. She was a member of the Great Falls Symphonic Choir, a volunteer for the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, played bridge weekly, and enjoyed attending concerts at the Civic Center. She also looked forward to her monthly lunches to catch up with her fellow retirees with the "Red Cross Lunch Bunch."

She is survived by two children, son, Wayne K. (Michelle) Davis of Missoula and daughter, Perri (Jim) Menter of Tacoma, WA; five grandchildren, Katie (Jesse) Lyman of Las Vegas, NV, Mallory (Ben) Fuqua, Brenna Mae Davis of Missoula, Jacey Menter of Spokane, WA, and Cade Menter of Great Falls; three great-grandchildren, Ava and Leland Lyman of Las Vegas and Max Fuqua of Missoula; and many nieces, nephews.

