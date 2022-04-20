Obituary: Leo Thomas "Tom" Durden, Jr.

Leo “Tom” Durden, Jr. passed away on April 18, 2022. He was born in Bruce, MS on July 31, 1942, to Louise and James Mullen.
His Master Sergeant Air Force career spanned over 20 years taking him from various U.S. states to countries overseas including Thailand and the Philippines. His outstanding service earned him numerous decorations to include a bronze medal while serving in the Vietnam War.
Tom was not only a highly decorated Vietnam Veteran, but a very proud father who in his last moments said, “my kids are everything.”
Tom is survived by his son, Leo Thomas Durden III; daughters, Sandra Kaleva, Daphne Robinson, and Crystal Trueluck; brothers, Ronnie Mullen and Jimmie Mullen; grandchildren, Amira Dessaso, Jamison Trueluck, Josiah Trueluck, Aniya Robinson, Deion Robinson, Adrian Durden, and Tazia Kaleva. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.