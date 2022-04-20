Obituary: Leo Thomas "Tom" Durden, Jr.

Leo “Tom” Durden, Jr. passed away on April 18, 2022. He was born in Bruce, MS on July 31, 1942, to Louise and James Mullen.

His Master Sergeant Air Force career spanned over 20 years taking him from various U.S. states to countries overseas including Thailand and the Philippines. His outstanding service earned him numerous decorations to include a bronze medal while serving in the Vietnam War.

Tom was not only a highly decorated Vietnam Veteran, but a very proud father who in his last moments said, “my kids are everything.”