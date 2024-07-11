Obituary: Leon Nels Laverdure

Leon Nels Laverdure, 51, of Great Falls, passed away on June 29, 2024. A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the Black Eagle Community Center.

Leon was born in Great Falls on January 28, 1973, to Ralph and Carmen (Whiteford) Laverdure.

He completed his GED and worked as a laborer in construction.

He was a proud member of the Montana Little Shell Tribe.

In his spare time, he loved painting, riding motorcycles, and creating model cars.

Leon is survived by his long-time girlfriend, Laci Olszewski; four sons, Leon Smith, Charles and Troy Laverdure, and Seth Mullins; parents, Ralph “Puppet” and Carmen Laverdure; sister, Judy Laverdure; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

