Obituary: Leona Nancy Clark

Leona Nancy (Malatare) Clark, 73, of Great Falls, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Leona was born on August 24, 1947, to Leo and Nancy (Huntley) Malatare in Great Falls. She attended Augusta High School. She went to work as a CNA after high school. She retired after 20 years.
She was involved in coaching little league softball and volunteered for the amateur boxing club. She enjoyed arts and crafts, fishing, camping, and cooking. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.
Leona is survived by her life partner, Jim Clark of Great Falls; daughter, Theresa Hoyt of Big Fork; son, Calvin Clark of Great Falls; sister, Sylvia Reed and brother, Lenny Malatare, both of Great Falls; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.