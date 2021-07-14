Obituary: Leona Nancy Clark

Leona Nancy (Malatare) Clark, 73, of Great Falls, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Leona was born on August 24, 1947, to Leo and Nancy (Huntley) Malatare in Great Falls. She attended Augusta High School. She went to work as a CNA after high school. She retired after 20 years.

She was involved in coaching little league softball and volunteered for the amateur boxing club. She enjoyed arts and crafts, fishing, camping, and cooking. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.