Obituary: Leonard A. Thompson Jr.

Leonard A. Thompson Jr., 77, of Belt passed away on March 25, 2022. Leonard was born on April 2, 1944 to Leonard Sr. and Gertrude (Burch) Thompson in La Plata, MD.

The Air Force was his life’s calling and in 1964 he joined to proudly serve his country. With a tour in Vietnam he would also defend his country. He served until retirement in 1985. During this time he would meet the love of his life Jo Ann Keadle, and on January 13, 1968 the two were wed. They would remain together until Leonard’s passing.

He will be missed by many but especially his wife Jo Ann Thompson; son, Tom (Reagan) Thompson; daughter, Tracy (Charlie) Keltz; grandchildren, Curtis, Draven, A.J, Raymond, and Aidan; as well as many other too numerous to mention, but who are never forgotten.