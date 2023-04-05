Obituary: Leonard Elwood Carroll

Leonard Elwood Carroll, 65, resident of Great Falls, passed away on March 30, 2023. Lenny was born on June 25, 1957, in Marlinton, WV.

Lenny retired from the USAF. He was a Missile and Space Systems Maintenance Superintendent for twenty years. In addition, he worked Civil Service as a Housing Inspector and Contracting Officer for 15 years.

Lenny’s hobbies included gardening, rifle and archery hunting, fishing, going to auctions, panning for gold, identifying precious metals and stones, and spending time with his grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



