Obituary: Leonard Elwood Carroll

June 25, 1957 - March 30, 2023
Leonard Elwood Carroll, 65, resident of Great Falls, passed away on March 30, 2023. Lenny was born on June 25, 1957, in Marlinton, WV.

Lenny retired from the USAF. He was a Missile and Space Systems Maintenance Superintendent for twenty years. In addition, he worked Civil Service as a Housing Inspector and Contracting Officer for 15 years.

Lenny’s hobbies included gardening, rifle and archery hunting, fishing, going to auctions, panning for gold, identifying precious metals and stones, and spending time with his grandchildren.

