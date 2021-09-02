Obituary: Leonard “Len” J. Rodgers

MSgt (retired) Leonard “Len” J. Rodgers passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the Peace Hospice of Montana on August 27, 2021. Len was born on July 25, 1931, in West Park, NY to his parents Martin and Elizabeth Rodgers. When he was 23, Len decided he wanted to join the Army and became a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne. Len accumulated over 60 jumps as a paratrooper and loved every single time he leapt out of the plane.

In 1957, Len decided to transition from the Army to the USAF. While home on leave, he met a beautiful dark-haired girl named Marion, and his heart was immediately hers. They were married in Myrtle Beach, SC on July 25, 1958. Their love story is one that would span over 63 years. In addition to doting upon his wife, Len was the proud father of Richard, Ronald, Kathie, and Michael. Len loved being their dad and enjoyed taking them on various adventures when they were young. He enjoyed fishing and camping with them and could frequently be seen throwing the ball around with them in the backyard.

As a member of the USAF, Len and his family were stationed in New Mexico, California, Hawaii, South Dakota, Philippines, and Colorado. He was passionate for his job in the Strategic Air Command and retired in 1980 as a MSgt. after 30 years of combined service in the United States Military.

After retiring from the Air Force, Len and Marion lived in Colorado while he began his career with Kwal Paint. In 1985, Len and Marion moved to Kansas and would stay there for several years before finally settling in Montana in 1993. While in Montana, he worked at Wal-Mart as the Personnel Manager and also volunteered at the pharmacy on Malmstrom AFB. He loved going on drives with Marion through the mountains and taking pictures of the beautiful places they would stop.