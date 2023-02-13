Obituary: LeRoy Alan Hanson

LeRoy Alan Hanson, 63, of Choteau, MT, lost his battle with liver cancer on February 5, 2023 in St. George, Utah. LeRoy was born on October 17, 1959 to Ray and Leone Hanson. He attended school in Choteau and continued his education at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. LeRoy served an LDS mission in Portugal. He married his sweetheart, Diane Hall Morgan, on December 27, 1983 in the Cardston Temple. They recently celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary together.

LeRoy had a lifelong career in construction where he worked with his father and brother and later, his oldest son, Doug joined him and over the course of the last 25 years, built and expanded the business together. His son, Bryce and many of his grandsons had the opportunity to work with and learn the construction business from LeRoy. He spent many years participating in the boy scouts, where he loved working with the youth and teaching them to love adventure.

LeRoy loved to surround himself with friends and family telling stories, playing board games, and making memories. He cherished the outdoors spending time snowmobiling, riding motorcycles, camping, fishing, boating and many other adventures with his family.

LeRoy is survived by his wife, Diane Hanson; 5 children: Katherine Hancock, Doug (Christa) Morgan, Crystal (Dallas) Dinsdale, Amber Hanson, Bryce (Alexandra) Hanson; 16 grandchildren and 1 great grandson; siblings: Marilyn (Walt) Pearson, Mona (Darin) Jackson, and Ray Hanson, Jr. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



