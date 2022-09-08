Obituary: LeRoy “Bill” Williams Larson

LeRoy “Bill” Williams Larson was born January 6, 1937, to LeRoy Williams and Marie Sorensen Larson in Kansas City, Missouri. He graduated from Nebraska State Teachers College at Kearney in 1958 with degrees in Music and Industrial Arts. His first teaching job was in Minden, Nebraska from 1958 to 1967, after which he moved to Great Falls, Montana with his wife Jane, who taught English; son Mike; and daughters Laurell and Sarah.

Bill taught band at Great Falls High School until 1984 when he became Music Supervisor for Great Falls Public Schools. Following Bill’s retirement from the School District in 1994, he went to work for Eckroth Music Company as a school rep in the Golden Triangle area.

During retirement, Bill and his wife Jane traveled extensively, even spending time teaching at the International School in Bangkok, Thailand. Jane passed away from cancer in 2007.