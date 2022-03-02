Obituary: LeRoy E. Diacon

LeRoy E. Diacon, 81, of Great Falls passed away on February 23, 2022, of natural causes. LeRoy was born on April 7,1940, at the Diacon Farm near Loma, MT to Lois and Walter Diacon. He graduated from Big Sandy High School in 1959. He then attended and graduated from Montana State University Northern in Havre, MT.

LeRoy was a farmer at heart. He was always there to help out the neighbors, his family, and his friends. He purchased farmland near his parents in the late 1960s and that was his passion.

LeRoy married the love of his life, Martha Rose Back, on March 23, 1973. Martha had 4 children from a previous marriage, and they together welcomed Danita and Amber.

LeRoy was a mechanic at several service stations around Great Falls, including Hanson Implements and Northwest Truck before retiring.