Obituary: Leroy Vincent "Pete" Daniels

Leroy Vincent "Pete" Daniels died of natural causes on Tuesday, August 30th, 10 days after his 90th birthday. Pete was a dedicated and hard working father of 5 children. He and his wife Rose were married 65 years before her passing in 2010.

He worked for the Burlington Northern Railroad starting right out of high school for over 30 years until an injury required him to find another occupation. He and his wife Rose owned a couple of restaurants including the Cow Palace in White Sulphur Springs.