Obituary: Leslie Dale “Helgie” Helgeson

Leslie Dale “Helgie” Helgeson, 78, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and great friend, passed away May 6, 2023 at Peace Hospice. Born October 23, 1944, in Black Eagle, to William and Ingeborg Beaver Helgeson, Helgie graduated from Great Falls High School in 1963. He joined the U. S. Navy during the Vietnam era and served honorably for six years.

He met his beloved Sara Adelina Lame at the Steinhouse in Great Falls. The two were married on June 10, 1977 at the Hitching Post in Coeur d’Alene, ID. They were blessed with two children and remained together until his passing.

Helgie worked for the U. S. Postal Service. A cancer survivor, he cherished his family. He coached Little League baseball and basketball. He enjoyed gardening, music by the Kinston Trio, and fishing. His greatest joy was an annual fishing trip every October.

Survivors include his loving wife, Sara; son, Michael; daughter Jill Sahai; grandchildren Sona and Aruna. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



