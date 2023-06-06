Obituary: Leslie "Les" Lorne Stevenson

Leslie Lorne “Les” Stevenson, died at home on June 4, 2023, after a short illness. He served as executive director of Opportunities Inc., from which he retired in January, 2012, after 30 years.

Born on November 22, 1934, in Concrete, N.D., to Milford and Mary Stevenson, he grew up on a farm in northeast North Dakota. He came to Montana in 1956 to work the harvest and remained in Joplin for three years. On Jan. 30, 1959, he eloped with Zelda Johnson, a native of Osnabrock, N.D. They were married in Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Great Falls and settled in Havre where they lived for 20 years.

Les worked in various occupations, including telephone lineman, grain elevator worker, long distance truck driver, carpenter and auto mechanic. He tried his skills as a business owner with a truck stop and restaurants. He enrolled at Northern Montana College, graduating in 1968. After college, Les built a career in human services. He was passionate about human rights, social justice, and working for the dignity of all people.

Surviving are his wife and soul mate of 64 years, Zelda M. Stevenson of Great Falls; daughters, Julie Stevenson of Great Falls and Sheri Stevenson Bartz of Billings; son, John V. (Anne) Stevenson of Great Falls; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Stevenson of Havre; grandchildren, William Stevenson, Nicholas and Samuel Stevenson and Amy Burleson, Zachary, Jacob and Luke Bartz, Jessica Hultin, Thomas and Joseph Stevenson; and one great-grandson.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



