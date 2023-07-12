Obituary: Levi Woods

Levi Woods, son to Kyle and Cheryl Woods, brought immense joy and love into the lives of those around him. With heavy hearts, we announce his untimely passing, July 1, 2023, at the young age of 35 due to an epileptic seizure.

Levi was born in Great Falls, MT on March 15, 1988. He was the oldest of four children of Kyle and Cheryl. Growing up he enjoyed little league baseball, basketball, wrestling, football, riding his dirt bike, camping, hunting and hanging out with friends. Levi graduated from Fairfield High School in 2006, and went on to graduate from the University of Montana in 2011 with a Bachelor’s degree in Business and Marketing.

His daughter, Abigail, was the center pivot of his world. He always encouraged Abigail to try new things, telling her she could do anything she set her mind to, even when she thought she couldn’t. He shared his love of nature with her by hiking, camping in the back country, relaxing in the hammock watching sunsets, and rock climbing together. They also had fun doing STEM projects at home that even included making robots and coding.

Levi loved Missoula and created a home there, developing a large circle of friends that were his second family. His adventurous soul led him to always be busy trying new things like learning to play the guitar or learning a new language. Day to day he felt happiest lifting weights, doing hot yoga, watching baseball, reading books, and enjoying a good IPA microbrew. He loved backyard fires as well as a good game night with friends or family, especially pinochle and trivia. Levi loved music, many of us feel a great connection through a song he shared with each of us, as though it was just “our” song. Sharing a dance with him was magical and his hugs were strong and unforgettable.

He loved so genuinely those he chose to have in his life.

Levi was also a sensitive and giving person full of compassion toward others. He demonstrated his profound kindness though his decision to donate his organs. In doing so, he generously gave others a chance at a brighter tomorrow, leaving a lasting legacy of selflessness and hope.

Levi was preceded in death by his grandparents Rex and Jean Woods, and John Bushilla.

Levi is survived by his 9-year-old daughter, Abigail Woods, his Parents Kyle and Cheryl Woods of Fairfield, Siblings Taylor (Kelli) Woods of Simms, Morgan (Leo) Michelin of Menlo Park, Ca, Emma Woods of Fairfield, and Grandmother Janis Bushilla of Simms and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins,

The family would like to thank Dr. Swanson, Dr. Sellman, Dr Furlong, and the ICU nurses at St Patrick’s hospital for the kind and compassionate care, as well as Meagan and Becky at Life Center for assisting the family through this difficult time.

A service for Levi will be held on July 22, 2023, at 11:00am at St Paul Church in Fairfield, Mt and in Levi’s honor, a celebration of life will be held in Missoula, Mt on July 23,2023 at Noon at the Mexican Moos