Obituary: Lex Anne Van Tighem (Houston)

Lex Anne Van Tighem (Houston), 67, passed away peacefully in her home in Great Falls, MT on Thursday, August 4, 2022. She was born on February 9, 1955, to Walter and Doreen Houston in Great Falls, MT. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1973. Thereafter, she attended the University of Montana in Missoula.

She began her crop insurance career working as an underwriter for a start- up crop insurance company. During her time in crop insurance, she was an underwriter, underwriting supervisor, and then an underwriting manager, overseeing several teams of underwriters. During her long tenure in the Crop Insurance Industry, she became a trusted and respected professional. Lex’s coworkers admired her free spirit and fun-loving nature.

She had a singular zest for living and in 1988 married the love of her life, Steve Van Tighem. Lex’s love for life extended to a great many hobbies and interests but, none were nearer or dearer to her heart than her love of animals. Whether it was her pet alligator, Janet, horse, Blaze, or pet gopher, Lex loved all critters great and small. She held a particular kinship with man’s best friend.

Lex Anne is survived by her husband, Steve Van Tighem; stepsons, Dr. Mark (Stacy) VanTighem and Michael Van Tighem; brother’s, Scott (Sandy) Houston and Shaun (Regina) Houston; sister, Dianne (Jay) Augustine; sister-in-law, Cathy (Paul) Houston; three grandchildren, Hannah, Michael, and Abigail Van Tighem; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.