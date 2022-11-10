Obituary: Lia B. Onstad

Lia B. Onstad, 64, of Great Falls, MT, passed away peacefully in her home on October 30, 2022. Lia was born on January 29,1958, in Reno, NV, to Freda and Vernon Wright. Lia grew up in Sparks, NV, raised by Freda and Rudy Simonson, where she finished her education. She moved to Washington with her first husband to the military base in Tacoma. She had her first child, Robin Sutherland, Jr. in 1974, and her second child, Angee Sutherland in 1976 in Tacoma, WA.

Lia’s fondest accomplishment in life was her family. Some secondary accomplishments she was proud of were becoming a pilot of small planes, being an avid horse enthusiast, a skillful marksman, and a proficient dancer. The hobbies she enjoyed were sketching, cooking, and growing herbs and flowers.

Lia is survived by her husband, Billy Onstad of Great Falls, MT; son, Robin Sutherland of Tacoma, WA; daughter, Sarah Onstad-Layton of Great Falls, MT; granddaughter, Alexus Geeraerts of Great Falls, MT; Grandsons, Shea Layton of Japan, Gabriel Layton of Great Falls, MT, Caius Layton of Great Falls, MT; sisters, Emily (Barney) of Choteau, MT, and Suzy (Jerred) Evans of Huson, MT; uncle, Bernie (Kris) of Great Falls, MT; and many treasured friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



