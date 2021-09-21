Obituary: Lila Lillian (Swan) Pasha

Needing a fourth for bridge, God called on September 11, 2021 and Lila Lillian (Swan) Pasha answered the call. Lila was born in Fort Benton, MT on November 26,1927 to LR and Lillian (Evers) Swan and raised on the family ranch near Highwood. She attended country school and graduated from Highwood High School in 1945. Lila went on to graduate from Montana State College (now MSU) in 1949, where she was a member of the AOII sorority and president of the service club "Spurs".

While attending MSC, Lila met the love of her life, Herbert Pasha and one week after graduation the couple were married; They shared 59 years of marriage prior to his passing. They resided in Highwood, where they farmed and ranched in partnership with her brother Miles and his wife Doris.

Lila was a very involved community member; She was a leader in Woman’s Club, Flower Club, the Bethany chapter of Eastern Star, 4H leader, Track coach (she and Marge Walker organized and coached the first girl’s track team at Highwood High School), Pep Club advisor and many bridge clubs. She also volunteered at the Charlie Russell house in Great Falls and was a member of Highwood Faith Community Church.