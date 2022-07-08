Obituary: Lilah Louise McVee

Lilah Louise McVee was born on November 30, 1927. She left for her new heavenly home July 6, 2022, to join her loved ones that had gone before. She was born and raised in Glasgow, Montana, to Virgil Harley McVee and Lillian (Betz) McVee.

After graduation from Glasgow High School in 1946, she went on to receive her teaching certificate from Montana State College (MSU).

Lilah and Alton were married December 14, 1949, in Great Falls. She settled in on the ranch and raised five children, Kenneth (Pamela) Knutson of Kennewick, WA, James (Ramona) Knutson of Great Falls, Joan Lockyer of Puyallup, WA, Clayton (Zee) Knutson of Belt, and Constance (Robert) Coil of Vaughn.

Her first teaching position was the one room Lillegard School House, 12 miles north of Geyser. Lilah was very active in the Geyser community. She served as PTA president and was a member of the Geyser Presbyterian Church.