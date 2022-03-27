Obituary: Lilian T Russo

Lily Teresita Seage died peacefully on Monday, March 21 at the age of 62 surrounded by her close family in Great Falls, Montana. Lily was born in Havana, Cuba, on November 2, 1959, the year of the revolution. Her young parents made the difficult choice like many others to flee the island and seek safety in Miami where they settled.

She received her Associate's degree from Miami Dade College. Lily worked until retirement in medical administration where she cultivated a loving network of friends. She was a gifted painter and had a great sense of style, reflected in the thoughtfully crafted mementos she gave to those she loved. She passed on to her daughters these traits, and raised two strong young women who felt secure in her love to forge their own paths.

Lily was quick to jet off cross-country wherever her daughters were settled – she followed the Reihm family’s journey through Baltimore, Savannah, and Salt Lake City.

During the pandemic, Lily moved to Great Falls where she spent every day with her grandkids, Aiden & Zoey. She listened to their stories, welcomed their individuality, and loved them fiercely. A Miamian, Lily braved below zero temperatures during Montana's winters, enjoying drives through Glacier National Park, and warming up with a cup of hot chocolate.

Hearing-impaired from the age of 2, Lily had a life-changing cochlear implant in 2015, when she was finally able to hear “running sink water,” “bird sounds on TV," and “rain on the windows,” as she noted in her hearing journal. During the last six years as her battle with breast cancer progressed, she remained resilient and optimistic.