Obituary: Lillian A. Gilbert

Lillian A. Gilbert, 90, of Great Falls, MT passed away peacefully on October 25th, 2022. Lillian was born on May 5th, 1932 in Great Falls to Tom and Cecelia (Gardipee) Komeotis.

Lillian lived in Great Falls for most of her life, she attended local schools and graduated with her high school diploma. She went on become a Certified Nursing Assistant, a calling she gained much joy and pride from. Lillian enjoyed working at long term care facilities, caring for all her residents.

When she wasn’t working, you could find her reading a good book or enjoying one of her favorite television shows; She really liked watching sports.

Lillian is survived by her sons Callen Gilbert, Frank Gilbert and Danny Polk; daughters Joy Watson, Karen St. Marks and Celia Murphy; brother Tony Komeotis.

A Visitation and Memorial Service will be held on October 31st, 2022, starting at 1PM in the Rose Room Chapel of Croxford Funeral Home. To read the complete obituary, share condolences, and watch the livestream service, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



