Obituary: Lillian F. Cotter

Lillian F. Cotter, beloved sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on March 16, 2023, in Lakewood, Colorado, at the age of 81.

Lillian was born to Archie and Sophie (Fink) Castle on April 18, 1941. She grew up in Glasgow, Montana and graduated from Glasgow High School in 1959. She met her husband, William “Bill” Cotter, on a Valentine’s Day blind date in 1963 while he was in the U.S. Air Force stationed at Glasgow Air Force Base. They married that June and eventually relocated to Great Falls in 1968 with their two young children.

Lillian worked in retail for many years as a bookkeeper and eventually became an accountant on Malmstrom Air Force Base. She retired early to care for her ailing mother. After losing both of her parents, she returned to work and submersed herself in organizations she was passionate about and activities she enjoyed. Until her own health started failing, Lillian was very active in Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary. She enjoyed volunteering, bowling, knitting, sewing, and cooking.

Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill, who passed away in May of 2000; brother, Alfred Castle of Brightwood, Oregon; and brother, William Castle of Tracy, Montana.

Lillian is survived by her brother, Archie of Great Falls; daughter, Michele (Ted) Thompson of Lakewood, Colorado; son, Bill (Penny) Cotter, of Hollister, California; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many other beloved family members.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held this summer in Great Falls. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here.



