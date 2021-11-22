Obituary: Lillian “Lil” Knoff

Lillian “Lil” Knoff, 78, of Great Falls, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021. Lillian “Lil” was born in Billings, Montana on July 4, 1943, to Ralph and Elizabeth Mainwaring. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in Billings, Montana.

In 1965, she married Eugene Knoff, they moved to Great Falls for Gene’s job. Lil and Gene had three children: daughters, Karen and Lisa; and son, Edward. In 1973, Gene and Lil moved their family to Stockett, Montana.

Shortly after, Lil started working as a housekeeper at Montana Deaconess Medical Center in Great Falls, later transferring into the laundry department where she worked until she retired in 2003.