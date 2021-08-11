Obituary: Lilly Marlene Cinker Martin

Lilly Marlene Cinker Martin, 67, of Belt, MT, passed away August 8, 2021, at Peace Hospice. Lilly was born April 24, 1954, in Great Falls, to Michael and Lillian Cinker. Lilly received her education graduating from Great Falls High School.

She then went to Great Falls Vo Tech studying to be a dental assistant and then married Kenneth Martin on August 1, 1973. For several years Lilly stayed home to raise her children.

Lilly returned to college, taking nursing classes from Northern Montana College. After becoming an LPN, Lilly worked as a surgical scrub tech at Benefis in Great Falls and later in Billings.

After retiring from the medical field, Lilly worked doing security. She helped with the football games including the Griz-Bobcat games and numerous concerts.