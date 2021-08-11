Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Lilly Marlene Cinker Martin

April 24, 1954 - August 8, 2021
items.[0].image.alt
Family Photo
<b>Lilly Marlene Cinker Martin</b><br/><b>April 24, 1954 - August 8, 2021</b>
Lilly Marlene Cinker Martin April 24, 1954 - August 8, 2021
Posted at 6:56 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 08:58:01-04

Lilly Marlene Cinker Martin, 67, of Belt, MT, passed away August 8, 2021, at Peace Hospice. Lilly was born April 24, 1954, in Great Falls, to Michael and Lillian Cinker. Lilly received her education graduating from Great Falls High School.

She then went to Great Falls Vo Tech studying to be a dental assistant and then married Kenneth Martin on August 1, 1973. For several years Lilly stayed home to raise her children.

Lilly returned to college, taking nursing classes from Northern Montana College. After becoming an LPN, Lilly worked as a surgical scrub tech at Benefis in Great Falls and later in Billings.

After retiring from the medical field, Lilly worked doing security. She helped with the football games including the Griz-Bobcat games and numerous concerts.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere