Obituary: Linda Adair Tope

Linda Tope, age 75, of Floweree, passed away on January 18, 2024, at the family farm, after a battle with cancer. Service details are pending. Linda was born on January 4, 1949, in Great Falls MT. She graduated from Fort Benton High School in 1967. She then attended and graduated from MSU-Bozeman, in elementary education. She was then off to Opheim MT for a year of teaching.

She left teaching and moved to Hawaii, working at an art gallery in Poipu Beach on the island of Kauai.

Life and future husband Rocky Tope lead her to Alaska, where they lived for many years, spending the majority of her time there as an Employment Specialist for the state of Alaska. They later divorced. They had two children, son Alex who died at birth, and daughter Lindsay.

She is survived by her daughter, Lindsay of Great Falls; Rocky Tope of Mesa AZ; sisters, Anna Tope of Conrad, Sarah Robertson of Floweree, and Colleen Lippert (Keith) of Floweree; along with lots of nieces and nephews; and too many dear friends to list.

