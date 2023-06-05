Obituary: Linda Ann Griggs

Linda Ann Griggs, 75, passed away due to natural causes on April 21, 2023 at Northern Montana Hospital in Havre, Montana. Linda was born September 21, 1947 in Shelby, MT to William and LaRue (Markey) Corcoran. She attended all of her school years in Conrad and graduated from Conrad High School in 1965. She was a former Conrad Lions Club Whoop-Up Queen and a pianist for her high school choir. After graduation she attended Great Falls Business College.

Linda married her high school sweetheart, Eugene Knobel, on Sept.18, 1965 and to this union three children were born, Tommy, Debbie and Cindy. Eugene passed suddenly on July 7, 1985.

Linda married Earl Duncan on May 17, 1986 and added six step-children to her family which grew to many grandchildren and great-grand children. Earl passed away in 2016.

Linda married Jim Griggs on April 6, 2019 in Havre, Montana and added four step-children, more grandchildren and great grandchildren to the crew.

Over the years Linda waited tables at the Branding Iron, worked at the Orpheum Theatre, was a secretary at various businesses in Conrad, Pondera County Extension secretary and was an insurance agent until her retirement.

Linda belonged to the Conrad JayCeens (Past President), East Slope Backcountry Horsemen, Conrad Ladies of the Moose Lodge; was a leader in Girl and Boy Scouts, taught Sunday School and Bible School at Pondera Lutheran Church, taught CPR/First Aid and was active on the Pondera County Ambulance as a volunteer EMT for 10 years.

Survivors include her husband, Jim Griggs of Havre, her son Tommy (Kate) Knobel of Colorado Springs, CO; daughters Debbie (Brian) Williams of Taber, Alberta, Canada and Cindy Fuson of Conrad, MT. Step-children Rhonda (David) Ramsey of Buffalo WY, Susan (Mark) Elings of Lewistown, MT, Kathy Lynch of Havre, MT, Khristy (Bill) Barber of Belgrade, MT, Kelly (Al) Turk of Benson, AZ, Cameron (Chesa) Griggs, Chamene (Cliff) Plum, Vanessa (Mark) Griggs and Kendall (Rose) Griggs.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Holland & Bonine Funeral Home website.

