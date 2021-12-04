Obituary: Linda D. Taylor

Linda D. Taylor passed away on November 22, 2021. She was born in Seattle Washington.

She delivered mail in Vaughn, MT. She worked with her father building his business, Skilful Fabrication. She enjoyed canning, knitting and crafting, and she loved Star Trek.

She is survived by her children, Arthur Leroy Taylor, Belinda A. Taylor, Dwayne E. Taylor, Betty M. Taylor Nardi, and William G. Taylor; and siblings, Howard Randolph Taylor, Benita Taylor, Jewell Jewells Zweegman, and Howard E. Taylor, III.