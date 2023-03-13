Obituary: Linda Jean Durham

Linda Jean Durham, age 73, of Great Falls, MT, passed peacefully on 11 March 2023 surrounded by family. Linda was born to Ted Powell and Helen Tadich, of Black Eagle, MT.

Linda was a bartender for 30+ years and finished her career as manager at NEW in Great Falls, MT. She was a resident of Eagles Manor where she enjoyed planning and organizing functions for the residents.

In life, she was passionate about helping and enriching the lives of others. Additionally, enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, crafting, cooking, singing karaoke, and getting lost on the backroads of Montana.

She is survived by son, Franklin Durham (daughter-in-law Jackie Durham) of Pinehurst, ID and daughter Crystal Estep (son-in-law Tony Estep) of Knoxville, TN; "the loves of her life" four grand-children, Jordan Lloyd of Knoxville, TN, Alexandra Lloyd Estep of Pattonsville, VA, Shelby Southerland, Shaelyn Durham and three great grandchildren Millie, Bear, and Maisy Southerland of Pinehurst, ID; brother, Glen Jerome, sisters Wendy Jerome and Theda Shaulis all of Great Falls, MT, and Ted Powell of Orting, WA.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



