Obituary: Linda Jean Kathman

March 8, 1949 - October 26, 2023
Linda Jean Kathman (Thielman), 74, of Great Falls, passed away on October 26, 2023, at Peace Hospice. She was born on March 8, 1949, in Chester, Montana to Harold and Mina Thielman.

Linda married Jim Kathman in February 1966 in Chinook but have called Great Falls home since 1973. Linda was a devoted wife to Jim and a loving mother to her son, Dale and daughter, Kristi (Joel) Enriquez. She adored her grandchildren, Shannon and Dylan, who brought immense joy to her life.

Linda had a fulfilling career in member services at Montana Credit Union, where she dedicated her time and skills to assisting others. Her warm and compassionate nature made her an invaluable asset to the organization.

She will be fondly remembered by her sisters, Eloise Moorhead and Joanne Willman. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

