Obituary: Linda Lee Brodock

Linda Lee Brodock, 68, of Great Falls passed away on February 7, 2021. Linda was born April 8, 1952, to Rose Martha Brodock (nee Dobkowski) and Russell Lee Brodock in Great Falls, Montana. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1970, and like her father and brothers, went on to work for the Montana Power Company.

She married George Morrill, and they had two children, Stacy and Garret. At Montana Power, she taught children about electrical safety across the state, and later founded the Painted Horse Stables. After retirement, she spent her time caring for her family, her animals, and her community. She taught as a substitute teacher, was a caretaker for Bill and Mary Roberts, enjoyed her membership with the Prospector Club, and supported her children’s education and family’s health.