Obituary: Linda Lee Busko

Linda Lee (Block) Busko, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 15, 2022, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. Linda is survived by her husband, Ken; daughter, Melissa Block; stepdaughters, Nichola, Danielle, and Samantha; and grandchildren, Camryn Rhodes, Riley Hanson, and Zoey Busko.

Linda was born to Dolores Leroy on March 1, 1951, in Great Falls, Montana. Being a “Westsider,” Linda attended West Jr High and graduated from CMR High School in 1969. Then she needed a career! Several odd jobs later, Linda finally found it as an Office Manager with Crawford and Co. for approximately the next 39 years, making many lifelong friends along the way.

Linda married Bruce Block in 1977 later divorcing, and welcoming their only child, Melissa, in 1978. Linda was a phenomenal mother, she was so caring and silly at the same time, that she quickly became “Mom of the Block” for all Melissa’s friends.

Linda welcomed her first grandchild, Camryn, in 1999, and number two, Riley, followed in 2008. Yes, there is a third grandchild, Zoey, making her entrance to this world in 2014. Linda loved being a Gramma and passed down her fun and free-loving Spirit.

Linda and Ken met on a blind date, orchestrated by her cousin. Ken and Linda finally tied the knot in 2004 and were inseparable after that. They lived for love, laughs, adventure, and especially each other. Best Friends, Soulmates, and living proof that “True Love” is not just a fairy tale!