Obituary: Linda Lou Maddox

Linda Maddox of Fairfield passed away March 25th after a long battle with cancer, holding the hand of her husband. Linda was born December 24, 1944, in Butlerville Indiana. She married Perry Maddox Sr in in 1968 in Centre AL and they made their home in Clearwater FL, where they started a family and ran a roofing company together.

In 1974, they moved their family and company to Hobson MT. She called the Judith Basin home for 26 years and raised her family there. In 2000, together they moved their company to GF, and made the Fairfield Bench their home. They retired in 2008 and enjoyed living the ranch life.

She loved her garden and yard and always wanted spring to come faster so she could be on the deck and outside. The last six years they looked forward to wintering at their home in FL, where she had so much fun sitting on the porch enjoying the sunshine, catching bass and being around and socializing with her many friends and family there. She was often found at her sewing machine, making blankets and keepsakes for all her “kids”.

She is survived by husband Perry Maddox Sr., sons Perry Maddox Jr. (Tammy), Charles Maddox (Lisa), Raymond Maddox, John Maddox (Karen), grandchildren Austin, (Shelbee), Mariah, Cheyenne, Makyla, Morgan, Raylee, Miranda, Joziah, Daleyza, great grandchildren Kaeson, Harper, Jasper, Wrenley and sister Carol Emery. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



