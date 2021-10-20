Obituary: Lisa Ann Goff

Lisa (Chaplin) Goff, 65, passed away on October 18, 2021, after fighting the good fight against pancreatic cancer. Lisa was born in southern California in 1955. In 1971, she moved with her grandparents to be near her Montana roots where two sets of her great-grandparents had homesteaded, and a large extended family lived.

Lisa graduated from high school in Fort Benton and lived in several small communities primarily in north central Montana before making Great Falls her home in 1986.

Lisa’s three children, Alan, Scott, and Lindsey were born of her first marriage in 1974 to Duane Wethern. Lisa and Duane divorced in 1985.

She married Steven Goff in 1993 and they enjoyed the good times and supported each other in the difficult times since then. They recently celebrated their 28th anniversary.

Lisa loved the promise of Montana spring when she could indulge in her passion for gardening. She spent her career in Great Falls helping others, reluctantly retiring in 2020 due to ill health.