Obituary: Lisa Michelle Smith

September 28, 1971 - February 25, 2024
Lisa Michelle Smith passed away on February 25, 2024. She was born on September 28, 1971, in Butte, MT to Jeffery and Shirley (Sand) Novack.

Lisa met Mark Smith at a drag race, and they were married on July 2, 1993. Lisa was a CNA and paraprofessional.

She enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, board games, playing cards, video games, hanging out with her grandchildren, sightseeing, and watching scary movies.

Her greatest joy in life was having her children and becoming a grandmother.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Mark Smith; parents, Sam and Jacquline Tweedy; son, Chris (Jewellz) Smith; daughters, Brittany (Richard) Hayes and Michaela (River) Smith; brother, Tim Novack; grandchildren, Mason, Chevrolet, Maci, Cam, Myles, Maverick, Jameson, Simone, KZ, and Ezra.

