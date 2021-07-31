Obituary: Lloyd "Burt" Allan Burtness

After many days of struggling on life support, Lloyd “Burt” Burtness lost his battle and passed away peacefully on July 24, 2021, with family at his side. He was born to Norwegian parents, Leonard and Adeline Burtness on their farm in Ulen, MN on September 6, 1936.

Lloyd enlisted in the US Army in January 1955. He proudly served his country in A Battery 85th Field Artillery in Germany for 28 months, mustering out on January 17, 1958. Lloyd enjoyed Germany and the surrounding countries. After his discharge, he was in the elevator/grain business for 40 years, from Kindred, ND to Hawley, Fargo, Baker, and Sabin MN to Dutton Co-op, which became Triangle Terminal and Mountain View under his management.

Lloyd married Sylvia Sather in 1959 and they adopted two sons, Larry and Dan in 1975. They later divorced. He married Betty Odden Knutson on February 16, 1985.

Burt was a long-time member of Freeborn Post #64 American Legion of Dutton, serving as a commander and he was instrumental at that time of reconstructing the 104 Star Fighter Airplane which is now outside on the grounds of the American Legion Hall in Dutton. Skydiving was a thing he enjoyed, making around 200 jumps. Burt also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, carving diamond willow canes and walking sticks, gardening, reloading ammo, and anything related to the land.