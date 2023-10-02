Obituary: Lloyd Severt Maki

Lloyd Maki, 92, died on September 20, 2023, of complications due to congestive heart failure at Logan Health Conrad. He was born December 5, 1930, in Great Falls, MT, to Lempi S. (Carlson) and Severt E. Maki.

He married Ethel Marion Hinerman on August 24, 1961. They had two sons, Dean and Baby Maki. Later, Ethel would be reunited with her firstborn, Ken Clark, and he joined the family unit for the last years of their lives.

Horseman, rancher, hunter, and avid rodeo fan, Lloyd's life's work was among the hay meadows and cattle along the Missouri River which his father had established. Growing up on the ranch and then later purchasing it from his dad, Lloyd spent a total of seventy-two years stewarding the land and animals.

He is survived by nieces Cindie Krone of Great Falls and Vickie Duty (Jack) of Reno, NV; nephew, Rod Duty (Heather) of Choteau; and stepson, Ken Clark (Sheila) of Leesburg, VA.

