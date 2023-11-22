Obituary: Lloyd Wilson Perry, Sr.

Lloyd Wilson Perry, Sr., aged 76, of Great Falls, Montana passed away on November 17, 2023, at Peace Hospice following numerous strokes. He was born on December 30, 1946, in Syracuse, New York to Lloyd Raymond and Gladys Fannie Wilson Perry. He graduated from Cazenovia High School in 1964 (Cazenovia, New York). He was employed for 28 years at East Syracuse Chevrolet.

Due to uncontrollable glaucoma, Lloyd medically retired in 2000 when he made the cross country move to Great Falls to be near family.

Lloyd’s many interests included a deep love of music, being a model railroader, NASCAR with Joe Popp, coffee at Wheat Montana Bakery & Deli with John Cerven and his coffee girls, Cindy, Tommi, and Natasha, and daily workouts at Planet Fitness with Zach. Lloyd was always available for comic relief.

Lloyd is survived by his daughters, Kelly (Brett, deceased) McMurphey and April Perry of Great Falls; son, Lloyd W. (Michelle) Perry, Jr. of Syracuse, New York; cousin, Steve Bengar of Canastota, New York; brother-in-law, Kerry Moore of New York; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

