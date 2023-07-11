Obituary: Lois A. Johnson

Lois A. Johnson woke up in Heaven on June 28, 2023. Lois, wife, mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to everyone she knew, was born in the summer of 1933. Lois was the first daughter born to J. Ruth and Harry Stahl. She was the 6th child of 7, a welcome daughter after 5 sons.

Lois attended schools in Opheim, Hamilton, and Glasgow, graduating from Glasgow High School in 1949. She met her husband for life, Roy E. Johnson, and they were married in December of 1949. They began their married life together on the family farm by Nashua, eventually moving to Glasgow where they built their home and started their family.

Lois loved her family and friends and looked for the best in everyone she met. Everyone was welcome at the dinner, aka the birdwatching table, and the coffee was always on. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, reading, gardening, and raising mink on the family farm. She was also a great bowler, bowling a perfect 300 as a sub. She had a lot of fun memories as a Boy Scout leader.

In Great Falls she met a new group of wonderful friends and enjoyed her Tuesday’s “card day” with a few of those great friends and neighbors. At the age of 80, she found a new pastime – kayaking on Swan Lake at every opportunity.

She taught medical self-help classes in the 60s, worked at the Glasgow Stockyards, was the office manager at Dale Plumbing & Heating, took ambulance training and served as a volunteer ambulance attendant, and served as a deputy treasurer for Valley County. She also served as a School Board member and was an election day volunteer.

Above all, she loved our Lord and served her church in Glasgow as a board member, treasurer, bible study leader, and she assisted with worship services. Following the death of her husband of 61 years, she moved to Great Falls and joined the Sunrise Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



