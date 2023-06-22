Obituary: Lois Claassen

Lois Gail Claassen passed away on June 17, 2023, at the age of 79. Lois was born in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada on December 28, 1943, to Owen and Annie (Atwood) Larsen. She was raised in Raymond, Alberta, and after attending public schools, attended beauty school in Lethbridge. At the age of 16, Lois moved to Black Eagle, Montana.

While in Black Eagle, Lois was helping her older sister, Elayne, with childcare when she met William “Billy” Frederick Claassen. She thought he was cute and wanted to be introduced. Little did she know, she met the love of her life. The couple married on March 25, 1961, and spent the next 62 years together in Great Falls.

Lois held a handful of occupations, specializing as a homemaker. She also worked as a seamstress and a hairstylist out of her home. Later a prep-cook at the Country Kitchen, and at the cafeteria for East Middle School. Lois loved working at the school.

In her free time, Lois enjoyed bowling, camping, fishing, and swimming. She always talked about wanting to be a lifeguard in her younger years. She loved to sew and was an amazing cook; Her homemade bread was the best, and enjoying her homemade noodles was a family tradition at every gathering. Lois enjoyed watching old movies, particularly musicals. She was the life of the party and was known to stay up past midnight to ensure she beat someone at speed scrabble.

She is survived by her loving husband, William Frederick Claassen of Great Falls; sons, Richard (Ginger) Claassen of Bakersfield, CA, and Jason (Michele) Claassen of Gresham, OR; daughter, Susan (Larry) Griffith of Bakersfield, CA; brothers, Ronald Larsen of Bow Island, Alberta, Canada and Thomas (Dorothy) Larsen of British Columbia; sister, Luella Harrison, of Edmonton, Alberta; brother-in-law, Roger Nelson; grandchildren, Danielle (John) Jorgensen, Amanda (Pat) Tramel, Wyatt Griffith, Scout (Alicja) Claassen, all of Bakersfield, CA, Rachael (Quirino) Valladolid of Springfield, UT, Bridger Claassen of Santa Barbara, CA, Joseph Claassen of Medford, OR, Justine Claassen of Vancouver, WA, Hunter and Landen Ford of Gresham, OR, and Madison Dovre of Ridgecrest, CA; as well as nine great grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



