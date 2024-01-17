Obituary: Lois Mae (Gonzales) Foster

Lois Mae Foster, our “Sunshine,” went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on January 10, 2024, at 84. Lois was born on March 22, 1939, in Winters, California, to Alejandro “Red” and Edna Letha (Flint) Gonzales. At the age of six, she was enrolled in the California School for the Deaf in Berkeley. Lois was active, playing volleyball, holding several offices in clubs and organizations, and crowned Homecoming Queen her senior year. She graduated from CSD in 1959.

After completing high school, she was employed by a canning factory, and while there, she went on a blind date with Rolph James Foster of Joplin, Montana. When Rolph returned to the family farm, he sent several letters to Lois with no return replies. Seeing Rolph’s disappointment, his mother, Belle, sent a telegram that got the ball rolling for the exchange of letters between Rolph and Lois. Six months later, Rolph asked Lois to come to Montana to see the farm. After Rolph’s Tuesday night bowling league, he asked for her hand in marriage. They were married on January 22, 1961, in Berkeley, California.

The couple returned to Montana to make their home on Edwin James and Belle (Rolph) Foster’s farm north of Joplin, where they raised their 4 J’s, two sons and two daughters. More than anything, Lois was a devoted wife and mother. She was an avid snowman collector, enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, and quilting. She liked watching The Young and the Restless, The Price is Right, The Wheel of Fortune, or reading Guideposts and Better Homes & Garden magazines when taking a rare break.

Lois is survived by her loving husband, Rolph; children, Jack [Melody], Jeff [Etta], Jana [Bryon], Julie [Torey]; grandchildren Jaxi [Nathan], Alyssa, Cade [Caroline], Kevin [Karis], Perizat, Max, Breana [Bret], Ethan, Thaine, Avery [Josh], Miranda; great-grandchildren, Emet, Eliot, Felix, ? due in May, Peytan, Reed, Zander; brother Buell [Susie], and many nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

