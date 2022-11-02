Obituary: Lonny “Tug” Allen Wocasek

Lonny “Tug” Allen Wocasek, 84, passed away in Great Falls, MT on October 29, 2022. Lonny was born in Great Falls, MT on May 1, 1938, to James Allen and Dorothy (Richards) Wocasek. Here he was raised, attending local schools, and graduating from Great Falls High School in 1956. Shortly after his graduation, Lonny joined the U.S. Navy Reserves and served as a seaman from 1957 to 1959.

Lonny took pride in his work ethic, even from a young age. He began his first job in the third grade, setting up pins at the bowling alley, then went on to start his own newspaper delivery route for the Great Falls Leader. Later in life, he held occupations such as an upholstery cleaner, construction estimator/engineer, cost accountant, and school bus driver. Lonny was incredibly loyal and strived to ensure that his children were provided a better life than what he had.

When Lonny wasn’t working, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He took pride in the classic cars he worked on and would enter them into car shows. He won best in show and other awards for his 1953 Chevy truck, 1948 Ford Convertible, and 1984 Mercedes-Benz Convertible AMG. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



