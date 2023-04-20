Obituary: Lora Marie McWilliams

Lora Marie McWilliams was born July 6, 1955 in Choteau, MT to Rozzella and Malcom (Shorty) Henry, and "Got the hell outta dodge!" on April 14,2023.

She married Ronald Lee McWilliams on Dec. 6th 1975 and they raised 3 rambunctious boys Ryan, Ty, and Tel McWilliams who were the light of her life.

Lora worked as a CPA for numerous companies and businesses in Great Falls MT, where she retired from in 2016.

Lora enjoyed fishing,horse-back riding,camping, cooking, writing, arts, spending time with family, and spoiling a variety of animals she dearly loved.

Lora and her husband Ron worked hard in their lives to provide their children, family members, and close friends with the comforts of life.

Lora was a giver, in fact so much her family would often have to remind her to "Buy a little something for herself."

Lora was a bright light in an already well lit room, and will be missed by many. She is now at peace with her savior Jesus Christ, and enjoying a well deserved fishing expedition as well.

Lora is survived by her loving husband of 43 yrs Ronald McWilliams, sisters Rose Johnson, Kris Durham, brother Mike Henry, her 3 sons Ryan, Ty, and Tel McWilliams, and 3 grandchildren Kalaysha, Lila, and Lane McWilliams.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday May 6th at the Augusta Senior center/community center in Augusta MT from 1-4PM. All are welcome to come celebrate Lora's life.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter