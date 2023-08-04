Obituary: Lorance "Duane" Harper

Retired Dutton farmer, Lorance “Duane” Harper, passed away at Hospice House on July 26, 2023, at the age of 90. The only child of Lorance “Bud” Harper and Mildred Halseth Harper was born in Great Falls on his father’s birthday, April 24, 1933.

Growing up on the family homestead, he attended school in Dutton, MT, where he fell in love with baseball. After graduating in 1951, and aspiring to be a chemical engineer, Duane enrolled at Montana State College in Bozeman, before leaving two years later to join the Army. After two years in the Army, including service in Korea, he returned to Bozeman for his final two years.

On March 17, 1973, he married Carolyn Ries Steinbacher, and became an instant father to her 2 children, Gina and Rod Steinbacher. After retirement, Carolyn and Duane spent over 25 years being snowbirds and traveling.

Duane enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, bowling, gardening, photography, and working on his computer. He was always interested in new technology and loved to learn all about it.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn; daughter Gina (Doug) Van Heel; son, Rod (Robbie Evans) Steinbacher; grandsons, Derek Van Heel of New York, Jared Van Heel of San Diego, and Kyle Steinbacher of Vancouver, WA; and great-grandson, Noah Steinbacher of Vancouver, WA

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



